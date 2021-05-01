1 shot at Charlotte-area mall; no arrests reported

One person was shot inside a North Carolina mall Saturday, authorities said.

The Carolina Place Mall was evacuated and Pineville police tweeted Saturday evening that officers had finished clearing the mall. No arrests were immediately reported.

Mecklenburg County EMS said the shooting victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A second person was also taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening “medical complaint," the agency tweeted.

Authorities did not say what prompted the shooting. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is helping local authorities with the investigation.

A “reunification” area was set up nearby.