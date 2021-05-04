Kohl’s evacuated after ‘disgruntled customer’ pulls gun on staff, Matthews cops say

A Matthews department store was evacuated Monday afternoon after a “disgruntled customer” pulled a gun during a dispute, according to the Matthews Police Department.

No shots were fired and store employees were not hurt, police said.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Kohl’s at 9617 East Independence Boulevard, police said in a release.

Witnesses said a dispute turned dangerous when the angry woman began “threatening staff members with a gun.” Details of what started the altercation were not released.

“Upon officers arrival, the store was immediately evacuated of all customers and employees as officers began to search for this person,” police said.

“After a methodical search, along with confirmation by the store video surveillance system, it was determined the suspect had left the store.”

Surveillance photos show the woman wore large sunglasses and a ball cap in the store, but pulled down her COVID mask.

Investigators are seeking tips to find the suspect, who could be charged with communicating threats, officials say. Anyone with information can Detective Stacy Cooper at 704-841-6737 or scooper@matthewsnc.gov.

