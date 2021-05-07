Universities across NC host commencement ceremonies for 2021 and 2020 graduates

Thousands of North Carolina college students graduate Friday at in-person commencement ceremonies at campuses around the state.

In Raleigh, William Peace University is kicking off graduation ceremonies with commencement for the Class of 2020 at 5 p.m. on the Main Lawn on campus. Mitchell Silver, commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks, is the keynote speaker.

N.C. Central University in Durham planned to host its commencement ceremony for graduate and professional students Friday, but rescheduled due to the rain. That ceremony will be Saturday afternoon, following the undergraduate ceremony.

UNC Wilmington is combining its 2021 graduation with COVID-19 vaccination efforts for students and guests.

Those commencement ceremonies are Friday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Trask Coliseum. Graduates and their guests will hear speeches from the chancellor, provost and senior class president.

UNCW is also putting on a virtual ceremony at 1 p.m Friday that will feature a slideshow of graduates. Visit uncw.edu/commencement/ for more details.

UNCW graduates and guests can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the on-campus clinic for free without an appointment. The clinic opened Thursday and will be offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Student Health Center in DePaolo Hall. Graduates and their families can also get tested for COVID-19 at the MAC gym Friday from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:15 p.m.

Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, UNC-Greensboro, Campbell University are also hosting graduation ceremonies Friday.

N.C. Central, Shaw University, Meredith College, William Peace University, Wake Tech Community College, Campbell University, Fayetteville State University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Asheville and Elizabeth City State University are also hosting commencement ceremonies Saturday.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro will have commencement ceremonies on Sunday.

Here’s a list with more details on North Carolina universities’ 2021 spring graduation plans.