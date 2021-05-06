Former Lowe’s CEO donates $2.5 million for a new scholarship at UNCC, his alma mater

Observer file photo

Business majors at UNC Charlotte will be receiving some financial backing from one of their own.

Former Lowe’s CEO Robert A. Niblock, a 1984 UNCC graduate, is donating $2.5 million to establish the Niblock Scholars Program, the university said in a statement Wednesday. The gift will provide four years of scholarship support to incoming freshman and transfer business majors in the Belk College of Business who need financial assistance.

Robert Niblock, former Lowe’s CEO AP file photo

“As a graduate, I know UNC Charlotte provides a quality education, and I believe the Niblock Scholars Program will provide the opportunity to enhance that education by empowering students to focus their time and energy on their academics,” said Niblock, whose wife, Melanie, also is a 1984 Belk alumna.

The $5,000 annual scholarship is also renewable for up to four years, the university said.

Tuition and fees for UNCC undergraduates range from $1,365 to $10,265 this academic year, according to the university website.

The initial five Niblock Scholars will begin classes in the fall. In addition to the funding, the students will also receive professional development opportunities — including mentoring and leadership training.

This new donation brings Niblock’s total funding to the business school to $5 million. In 2015, he donated $2.5 million to create the Niblock Student Center, which provides academic and developmental opportunities to nearly 4,000 undergraduate business majors.

Niblock, who served as Lowe’s chairman and CEO from 2005 to 2018, said he credits UNCC for his professional success.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the campus community in such a meaningful way,” he said.