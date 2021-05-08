Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder of fellow soldier in Fayetteville, police say

Tiara Vinson, a 26-year-old woman and Fayetteville resident, has been charged with the murder of Kelia Horton, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Both woman were active duty soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fayetteville police have arrested a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg and charged her with murder in the shooting death of another soldier.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department identified the victim as Kelia Horton, a 22-year-old woman and resident of Spring Lake, according to a news release issued Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, who was arrested Friday, has been identified as Tiara Vinson, a 26-year-old woman and Fayetteville resident, police said.

Both Vinson and Horton were active duty soldiers stationed at Fort Bragg, according to the release.

Vinson has been charged with first degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property. She is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police did not clarify the relationship between Vinson and Horton.

The News & Observer has reached out to Fayetteville police for more information.

Police previously said officers had responded to a reported shooting along the 1400 block of Ferdnell Drive in Fayetteville around 1:23 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found Horton had been shot outside of a residence. She was transported to the hospital, but later died from her injuries.