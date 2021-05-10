North Carolina

Swimmer drowns at artificial beach in North Carolina, officials say

A swimmer drowned at a man-made beach in North Carolina over the weekend, officials say.

The 46-year-old man didn’t resurface after getting in the water and going under at Busco Beach in Goldsboro on Sunday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescuers were called to the area about the missing swimmer just before 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

First responders found the man’s body after a “brief search,” officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it has not released the man’s identity “pending family notification.”

Busco Beach and ATV Park is a “recreational riding facility and man-made beach,” according to its website. It features lakes for swimming and fishing.

In April, a 21-year-old driving an ATV at Busco Beach died in a crash, The News & Observer reported.

Goldsboro is about 53 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  

News

States push jobless from virus recession to return to work

May 10, 2021 1:39 PM

North Carolina

Ohio televangelist who drew scrutiny, lawsuits dead at 99

May 10, 2021 11:58 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service