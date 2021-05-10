Snow in May? No, but ice piles up after hail storms pelt North Carolina, videos show

Hail storms transformed parts of Greensboro, NC into a winter landscape. Screengrab from Twitter.

Spring is well past sprung, but parts of North Carolina look like they’re caught in winter’s chilly grip Monday after hail storms pelted homes, businesses and highways with ice.

Videos out of Greensboro capture the deluge.

The storms left behind piles of ice along Greensboro roadways that look like snow.

The view from CVS on Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. The Hail coverage on this side of I40 is significant compared to next to nothing on the other side of the bridge. Wild. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/tD59xukLzf — Brent Patterson (@brentwfmy) May 10, 2021

One parking lot was transformed into a slushy bog, and some residents couldn’t resist playing in it.

Okay. I've never seen anything like this before. In the PetCo parking lot off Wendover, we have a mini hail pond. People have been stopping to take selfies and drive into the frozen soup. One kid is playing in it. @TimBuckleyWX want to go for a dip? @WFMY pic.twitter.com/n89OAASB6z — Brent Patterson (@brentwfmy) May 10, 2021

Much of North Carolina was under a severe thunderstorm watch during the afternoon, and scattered hail storms were reported, including in Alamance and Chatham counties. More wet and potentially wild weather is possible throughout the state.