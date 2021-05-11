Bodies of 2 men found in vehicle parked outside NC hospital ER, Shelby cops say

The bodies of two men — one from North Carolina and one from South Carolina — were found sitting in a vehicle parked outside a Shelby hospital, and police have yet to figure out how they died.

Investigators say the discovery was made just before 4 p.m. Monday in the Emergency Department parking lot of Atrium Health Cleveland, on Grover Street in Shelby. That’s about 45 miles west of uptown Charlotte.

Shelby police were called by hospital security officers and led to the vehicle, according to a press release.

“There were no obvious signs of violence or any type of altercation at the scene,” police said.

“This is currently being treated as a death investigation. Officers from the Shelby Police Department are working with Atrium Health Security to determine the circumstances and cause of death.”

The men were identified as David Wade Cash, 26, of Shelby, and Steven Curtis Campbell, 31, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Shelby police 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.