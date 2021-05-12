Remains found in Durham in 2016 identified as woman missing for over 15 years

Melissa “Missy” Poitra went missing in 2005 in Durham, North Carolina. Police identified skeletal remains found in 2016 as those of Poitra’s in 2021.

Durham Police announced Wednesday that DNA technology has helped them identify human remains found in 2016 as a woman who has been missing for over 15 years.

But the case remains open and is being investigated as a homicide. Police did not identify a person of interest, cause of death or motive in the case.

The woman identified is Melissa “Missy” Ann Poitra, Durham police said. She was a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, according to Native News Online. The tribe is based in Belcourt, North Dakota.

Police found her skeletal remains in a storage unit on Carpenter Fletcher Road that was being cleaned out after its owner had died. But it took years to positively identify her.

In 2019, the department released sketches from the FBI of a woman that they hoped would help identify her. Police said then that the remains had been in the storage unit for up to 10 years but clarified Wednesday that they don’t know how long they had been there.

The person who reported the remains to police in 2016 said they were cleaning out the unit and noticed a plastic container with “a bone sticking out of it,” said Sgt. Quincey Tait of the Durham Police Department, who spoke about the case Wednesday at a news conference.

When the remains were found Oct. 22, 2016, Poitra’s sister, Jessica Poitra, suspected that they were Missy’s, Native News Online reports. The woman in the sketch has a gap in her teeth, and so did Missy, Jessica Poitra told Native News Online.

In November, Durham Police issued a missing person alert for Poitra, who would have been 42 then. Police said while investigating an unrelated case, they “learned that Poitra has not been in contact with her family for many years and they are trying to locate her.”

Native News Online reports that Poitra was living with her boyfriend in Durham when she disappeared in 2005.

Durham police said in November that she was known to “frequent the East Durham area.”

According to a GoFundMe established by Poitra’s sister, police learned the remains were of Native American descent in late 2020, and Poitra’s father was contacted to test his DNA against those of the discovered remains. Jessica Poitra said she was raising money to travel to Durham to bring back her sister’s remains.

DNA Profile

When the remains were found, they were sent to the North Carolina office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The medical examiner was able to work with the University of North Texas to develop a DNA profile, Tait said.

The DNA profile was entered into the national combined DNA index system (CDIS) in February 2017. The following year, the DPD and the medical examiner sent the skull from the remains of the Jane Doe to the FBI to perform facial reconstruction.

Police said Wednesday that it did not receive any leads in 2019 when it released the FBI’s sketch of Jane Doe.

In 2020 the Jane Doe profile was entered into another national database, this one the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (VCAP), which shares information on violent crimes and unidentified remains.

In 2020, the DPD collaborated with Othram laboratory, which specializes in extracting DNA and sequencing it with genealogical analysis.

On April 23, DNA Solutions concluded that the DNA samples and Jane Doe profile were a match, confirming that the remains belonged to Poitra.

Tait went over the timeline Wednesday, starting from when the remains were found, and addressed why it has taken so long to confirm they were Poitra.

“We had to work through a lot of different processes and agencies to coordinate a lot of the DNA collections,” Tait told the media. “It’s not an easy process, it’s not a very quick process, we have to do things in a certain manner. So it took a little bit of time, because we had to go through a lot of different organizations to get to where we are now.”

Tait said the help from the DNA technology was “pretty crucial” in identifying Poitra.

“That’s why we are here now,” Tait said. “They helped out a lot. We are very thankful and grateful.”

Any leads in case

Currently, the DPD is “working some leads” on the case, Tait said.

Tait nor Lt. Stephen Vaughan would provide other details about the case, including any possible connection between Poitra and the late owner of the storage unit.

“We are trying to build up a little more information about Ms. Poitra,” Vaughan said. “Just because we are saying 2005 is the last time DPD had contact with her, doesn’t mean she couldn’t have been in the area in 2006 or 2008. The more we can learn about her and her interactions, we could develop something.”

In 2005, Poitra was mentioned in an incident report with the DPD, Vaughan said, but he would not elaborate about the incident. Vaughan hopes someone in the community who may have interacted with Poitra will come forward.

Vaughan also didn’t explain why police knew Poitra spent time in east Durham, but said he come to that conclusion based on conversations with police officers who worked that area.

DPD said the remains are in the process of being returned to the family in North Dakota.