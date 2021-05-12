A treat-filled trip to Outer Banks? Duck Donuts-inspired getaway offers ‘sweet escape’

If you dream of waking up to dozens of doughnuts, an Outer Banks getaway is offering just that.

A Duck Donuts-inspired vacation package is now available for visitors to the North Carolina coast — and yes, the stay includes lots of sugary treats.

Travelers can book a hotel room filled with sweets, including doughnuts stacked on top of the nightstand to satisfy late-night cravings, photos show. If that’s not enough, guests also have the option of ordering a dozen of the desserts delivered for breakfast in the morning, officials said Tuesday in a news release.

But the doughnut theme doesn’t stop there.

“From an entryway lined with donut wallpaper, Duck Donuts artwork, and sprinkle curtains to donut decorating kits, a donut wake-up call, and donut pool floats, you’ll indulge your wanderlust and your sweet tooth,” Sanderling Resort said on its website.

Rates start at $599 per night, so they could be the most expensive doughnuts you’ve ever tasted.

Sanderling is teaming up with Duck Donuts to offer the vacation package, but you will have to act fast. Sign-ups for the doughnut-themed stay are open now, and reservations must be for between May 28 and June 30, according to the beachfront resort.

Organizers said the minimum three-night getaway will be in a room that has a view of the Currituck Sound and is in close proximity to the first Duck Donuts shop.

“We originated in Duck, North Carolina, so partnering with a well-known resort in our hometown gave us an opportunity to connect to our roots while providing a unique experience for donut lovers and Outer Banks vacationers,” a Duck Donuts spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

Since its start in 2007, Duck Donuts has become known for its maple bacon-flavored treats. Vacationers who book the new vacation package — called the “Sweet Escape” — get a “behind-the-scenes” tour of one of the chain’s early doughnut shops.

If you want a taste of the trip, you can book online at sanderling-resort.com/sweetescape/.

“As the country begins to recover from an exceptionally difficult period and people begin returning to travel, our team knew we needed to make this summer extra special,” Geoff Young, managing director at Sanderling, said in a news release.

In the past year, the tourism industry has struggled to stay afloat as fears about the coronavirus have led some travelers to cancel or delay their trips. Even as states ease coronavirus-related restrictions and more Americans get vaccinated, health officials say there’s a risk of COVID-19 spread while traveling.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to postpone trips until they’ve completed their vaccine cycles. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, health officials recommend wearing masks, washing your hands and practicing social distancing while on trips, McClatchy News reported.

From June 22 to 30, doughnut lovers may also want to be on the lookout for an Instagram giveaway that includes a Sanderling Resort stay as well as Duck Donuts discounts and gear.