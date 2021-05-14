Robeson County to pay millions to two brothers wrongfully sent to NC’s Death Row

On the day that closing arguments were to begin in the civil trial of law enforcement members whose work led to the wrongful convictions of two intellectually disabled half brothers who spent more than 30 years in prison, one party has decided to settle.

Lawyers representing former Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies James Locklear and Kenneth Sealey agreed in federal court on Friday morning to a $9 million settlement with Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, the brothers who were twice convicted of a brutal crime they did not commit. The $9 million will be divided between the brothers.

Since 2015, McCollum and Brown, both Black, have pursued a civil case against law enforcement members behind their wrongful convictions, claiming that their civil rights were violated during the interrogations that led to their convictions.

All the while, until Friday morning, lawyers representing the two deputies had maintained that their clients did nothing wrong — and that the brothers might have still been guilty, after all.

The settlement by Robeson County brings an end to one half of the civil case. Lawyers representing two former SBI agents, Leroy Allen and Kenneth Snead, have not settled. Closing arguments in the civil case will continue for that part of the case on Friday morning.

DNA evidence cleared men of rape and murder

McCollum and Brown, released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence exonerated them, were teenagers when they were accused in 1983 of the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Red Springs, a small town on the northern edge of Robeson County.

The brothers were originally questioned by police on the basis of a rumor that they might have been involved in the crime. The state then built its case against the brothers on the basis of confessions that law enforcement officers — including Red Springs Police Department officers, Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies and SBI agents — wrote out and had the brothers sign.

The town of Red Springs, originally named in the civil suit, settled in 2017 for $1 million.

McCollum was 19 when he was interrogated; Brown, 15. They both had IQs in the 50s. Both were convicted and sentenced to death on the basis of those confessions. McCollum spent most of his 31 years in prison on death row, becoming North Carolina’s longest-serving death row inmate. Brown’s sentence was later changed to life in prison.

Locklear, Sealey, Snead and Allen were all lead investigators in the case, and all had a role in procuring the confessions. For decades, McCollum and Brown maintained that their confessions had been coerced, and that police pressured them to sign statements that were untrue.

Both have said they were led to believe they’d be able to go home if they signed the statements, and that if they didn’t they’d face the gas chamber.

A Robeson County judge threw out their convictions in 2014 after DNA evidence pointed to another convicted murderer, Roscoe Artis, who in 1983 lived in a house next to where the victim in the McCollum/Brown case was found.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald north-carolina Brothers return home to freedom January 01, 2015 12:00 AM