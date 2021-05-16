Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville, North Carolina.

City officials said barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week, TV station WLOS reported.

Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March to remove the monument, the culmination of a decision-making process that began after the police killing of George Floyd.

Built in 1897, the obelisk honors Zebulon Vance, a former North Carolina governor, U.S. senator and Confederate military officer. The city has said the monument is located on a site where enslaved people are believed to have been sold.

City officials say there will be active equipment on the square where the monument is situated for about two weeks.

According to the city, temporary restoration will be completed by a local Black-owned business while planners and community organizers work with the public on a long-term plan for the site.