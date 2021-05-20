North Carolina

US education secretary visiting to promote preschool plan

CARY, N.C.

Joe Biden's education secretary is coming to North Carolina to promote the president's proposal to offer free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Secretary Miguel Cardona plans to tour a prekindergarten center on Thursday in Cary with Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Cardona, Cohen, SAS founder Jim Goodnight and early-childhood education leaders will later participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center.

The American Families Plan that Biden has pitched to Congress would spend $200 billion toward the universal preschool goal. The plan in all would spend $1.8 trillion, covered by higher tax rates on the weathiest and other IRS enforcement changes.

Cardona was previously Connecticut's education commissioner.

