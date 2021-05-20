House votes to approve Jan. 6 commission. All North Carolina Republicans vote no.

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to create a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

None of North Carolina’s eight Republican members voted for the bill, which passed 252-154. All five North Carolina Democrats in the House voted for the measure.

Thirty-five Republicans voted in favor of the commission, which is styled after the Sept. 11 commission that produced a report and recommendations after the deadly terrorist attacks in 2001.

“All members of Congress, regardless of party affiliation, take the same oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” said Rep. Deborah Ross, a Wake County Democrat, in a statement. “As public servants and as leaders, my colleagues and I have a responsibility to seek greater understanding and accountability for what happened on January 6th. An independent, bipartisan Commission can provide much-needed clarity.”

But many Republicans said they believe Democrats want to use the bipartisan commission to attack their party in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Rep. Greg Murphy, an Eastern North Carolina Republican, called the “shocking events” of Jan. 6 “a disgrace” and said he has “unequivocally condemned the riot” that took place at the Capitol. But Murphy voted against the measure.

“Make no mistake, Democrats are planning to use what should be a bipartisan effort as a political weapon to smear Republicans. They will use innuendo and hearsay to push forth a narrative that furthers their political goals. That is not what our nation needs at such a critical juncture when emotions and polarization are near all-time highs,” Murphy said in a statement after the vote.

“I voted against this measure (Wednesday). Not because I don’t want what happened fully investigated, but because we need it to be a fair and broad investigation and that is not how this legislation is crafted,” he said.

Hundreds of rioters have been arrested and face federal charges for their actions on Jan. 6, including about a dozen from North Carolina.

Rep. Kathy Manning, a Greensboro Democrat, said the nation needs an “independent, bipartisan commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security.”

“We owe it to our nation, and members of the Capitol Police and National Guard who protect our Capitol, to investigate this attack and to ensure that this stain on our democracy is never repeated. It’s imperative we seek the truth,” Manning said in a statement.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where the chamber’s top Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, came out against the measure Wednesday.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, told reporters at the Capitol that he is opposed. In an evenly divided Senate, Democrats need at least 10 Republicans to support the legislation in order to pass.

On Jan. 6, Congress was set to certify the 2020 presidential election results, one of its constitutional obligations after an election. For weeks before, Trump called on Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to return the results to the states, claiming unproven allegations of fraud in certain states that voted for Joe Biden.

Trump and other politicians, including Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, spoke at a rally for supporters in the morning. Some rally-goers and others marched to the U.S. Capitol, overran police and breached the building — forcing members of Congress and Pence to rush to safety.

Several protesters were killed, including one who was shot outside the House chambers. Several police officers died in the days and weeks after the event.

Hours later, members of Congress returned to certify the election results, voting down Republican objections to the counts in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Seven of eight GOP members in the House from North Carolina voted to reject the results from at least one of those states. McConnell was among those who called Trump “practically and morally responsible” for what happened that day.

Trump was impeached by the House for his role in the event, but acquitted in the Senate. Ten House Republicans voted for impeachment and seven Senate Republicans, including North Carolina’s Richard Burr, voted to convict.

