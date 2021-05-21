George Floyd’s memory honored with scholarship at historically Black college in NC

The campus of Fayetteville State University, the oldest public HBCU in North Carolina, photographed on March 3, 2021.

A scholarship bearing the name of George Floyd will help a historically Black university in North Carolina.

Bridgett Floyd, sister of the man who died last year in Minneapolis police custody, presented a $25,000 check to Fayetteville State University on Friday morning. The HBCU educates more than 6,000 students and its campus is roughly 10 miles southeast of the Fort Bragg military base.

The new scholarship was given to the school on behalf of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, the nonprofit said Thursday in a news release.

Floyd, a Black man, was born in Fayetteville and spent much of his life in Houston. He died on May 25, 2020, after video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for about nine minutes.

That arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and later convicted on multiple murder charges in Floyd’s death. Three other officers were also charged.

Floyd’s death sparked protests across the nation as people called for justice and police reform. His family started the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, which says it “focuses on promoting the awareness of racial injustices, police brutality and ensuring the protection of civil rights is afforded to all people.”

“I will stand to be his voice, to be the change and continue his legacy,” Bridgett Floyd said on Friday, according to a Twitter post from ABC11 reporter Michael Lozano.

The foundation’s scholarship presentation was held days before the anniversary of Floyd’s death. On Friday, Fayetteville city council member Shakeyla Ingram read a proclamation declaring May 25 “George Floyd Jr. Day,” according to Lozano of ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

A representative from the George Floyd Memorial Foundation didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Friday.