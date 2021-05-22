2nd inmate dies after being found unresponsive at jail

An inmate at a county jail was found unconscious and declared dead Saturday, authorities said.

Mecklenburg County jail medical staff performed CPR on John Davin Haley, 41, who was found in his cell Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Garry McFadden.

He was declared dead 15 minutes later, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Haley is the second inmate to die after being found unresponsive at the jail in the city's Uptown neighborhood in about a week. Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive May 14 and declared dead at a nearby hospital a short time later.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate Haley's death, and the Mecklenburg County medical examiner will determine the cause, McFadden said.

“All preliminary reports indicate suicide,” according to the sheriff's statement.

Haley was indicted in 2018 on a charge related to the destruction of a National Park Service vehicle on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County, federal court records show.