Faculty leaders demand that UNC trustees reconsider tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

The historic Old Well and South Building at UNC-Chapel Hill. hlynch@newsobserver.com

UNC-Chapel Hill faculty and student leaders are demanding that the campus Board of Trustees officially reconsider tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones who is set to join the journalism faculty in July.

The Faculty Executive Committee held a special meeting Monday to vote on a resolution.

“The Faculty Executive Committee strongly urges the Board of Trustees to uphold the long tradition of respect for recommendations for faculty bodies in hiring and tenure cases, and to take up the matter of tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones immediately, and to explain, to the fullest extent possible without violating the law, the reasons for its decision,” the statement said. “These steps must be undertaken to address a breach of trust in a process that is essential to our standing as a leading public research university.”

In April, Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist at The New York Times, was named the Knight Chair in the UNC-CH Hussman School of Media and Journalism, a position that has historically been tenured. Instead, Hannah-Jones was hired as a fixed-term professor of practice with the option of being reviewed for tenure within five years.

She is set to start at UNC-CH in July, while continuing to work as a journalist for The New York Times. As of Monday, Hannah-Jones had removed her affiliation with UNC’s journalism school and title as Knight Chair in her Twitter bio.

Susan King, dean of the journalism school, shared her continued support of Hannah-Jones on Twitter on Monday.

“On behalf of our school and our students I hope the Board of Trustees will vote on @nhannahjones tenure package. I think they will be impressed as are we. I will be out for two days on medical leave,” King tweeted.

Nikole Hannah-Jones Provided by the University of South Carolina John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Controversy over Hannah-Jones’ tenure

The controversy over Hannah-Jones’s lack of tenure swelled into a national story last week, as outraged faculty, students and professional journalists have defended Hannah-Jones and criticized the Board of Trustees.

The trustees have the authority to approve tenure for UNC faculty, but the board never voted on this case. Hannah-Jones’ application for tenure was presented along with others to be considered at the January meeting, but was postponed because trustee Chuck Duckett had questions, Board Chair Richard Stevens said. Stevens said that wasn’t unusual for candidates “that don’t come from a traditional academic-type background.”

After the board’s inaction, Hannah-Jones accepted the offer without tenure and the news of her hiring was announced in April. There was celebration and some backlash at the time, but the recent controversy came when the news of the lack of tenure spread.

Some have pointed to politics, race and gender as reasons why Hannah-Jones’ didn’t get tenure, citing her work on The 1619 Project, which explores the legacy and history of the enslavement of Black people in America. She won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, but the project has faced scrutiny from some historians and conservative politicians and led to a clarification from the New York Times.

But UNC faculty members are concerned that trustees, by ignoring the faculty recommendation to hire Hannah-Jones with tenure, shows that faculty aren’t valued or respected. As of Monday, about 350 professors, alumni and students have signed a statement expressing their disappointment and demanding further explanation.

Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman told The News & Observer this raises issues “over whether this is happening because this is a person who is a Black woman and writes about race. What is it about her portfolio that is so different from other Knight chairs who were also non-academics but nevertheless came into UNC with tenure with no questions?”

Student leader threatens vote of no confidence

Lamar Richards, student body president and member of the Board of Trustees, sent a letter to Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Provost Bob Blouin and Board Chair Richard Stevens calling on them to push for tenure for Hannah-Jones to be reconsidered.

Richards asked Blouin to re-submit Hannah-Jones as a candidate for tenure to the board immediately, as it was originally presented or as an amendment to her original contract.

He asked Stevens to take up that tenure recommendation or contract amendment as an official matter of the board by placing it on the agenda at a special called meeting.

Further, Richards requested that they get consent from Hannah-Jones to discuss her personnel record and candidacy for tenure in open session.

“While our Board was not responsible for rejecting her tenure, Kevin, Bob, and Richard: you three were and continue to be single-handedly responsible for delaying and denying Nikole’s right for her application for tenure to be heard in formal capacity before our Board,” Richards said.

Richards said if this matter remains unresolved, he will “support any efforts of the Faculty Governance Council, Employee Forum, or both houses of the Undergraduate and Graduate & Professional Senate to take up a vote of ‘No Confidence’ in any and every individual responsible.”