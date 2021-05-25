Tax cuts, child credit and business relief on the table under NC Republican tax plan

Republicans in the North Carolina state legislature have spent years slashing state personal and corporate taxes.

On Tuesday, state senators called for picking up where they left off, moving the corporate income tax closer to extinction while exempting more lower-income people from having to pay any income taxes.

Senate Republicans also want to spend federal funds on grants for businesses.

The move led by Senate Finance Chair Paul Newton, a Mount Pleasant Republican, comes ahead of the state budget process. Newton told reporters Tuesday that they are proposing the tax cut because “we believe people spend their money better than government does.”

Income tax deductions increase

Under the plan:

▪ The income tax rate would be reduced from 5.25% to 4.99%.

The standard deduction, the amount of income on which people pay no income taxes unless they itemize, would go up by about 18.5%. That means for a married couple filing jointly, their deduction would increase from $21,500 to $25,500. For married couples filing separately, it would increase from $10,750 to $12,750. A single person filing income taxes would have her or his deduction increased from $10,750 to $12,750.

▪ The child tax credit would be raised by $500. North Carolina’s current child tax deduction is up to $2,500 a year for families who also used a federal child tax credit.

Finance Chairs Newton, Sen. Warren Daniel of Burke County and Sen. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County announced the plan that, if it becomes law, would mean a 21% income tax cut for a family of four that earns the median household income. In North Carolina, that amount is is $54,602. The bill is a committee substitute of House Bill 334.

The reduction in the income tax rate and increase in the standard deduction would begin Jan. 1, 2022.

“The Republican philosophy — when government takes too much money from the people is to give it back in the form of tax relief,” Newton said.

Newton told reporters that they still anticipate a budget surplus in the future, just not as much of one.

“Allowing North Carolinians to keep their own money is the best form of stimulus we can have,” he said.

Corporate tax phaseout

The plan would phase out the corporate income tax over five years, starting in 2024. Currently 2.5%, it would be reduced by 0.5% each year, and completely eliminated by 2028. The state has already been reducing the corporate tax rate.

“People and businesses are moving here in droves,” Newton said. “We have large cash reserves and we have yet another budget surplus.”

The state is in good financial shape, with a new revenue forecast due soon. There is already a $5 billion surplus and $5.7 billion coming to the state from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Business grants

The Senate Finance chairs’ plan also spends federal money on grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Business recovery grants would use about $1 billion of American Rescue Plan funds for automatic grants up to $18,750 for businesses that were already recipients of the COVID-19 Job Retention Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance, Paycheck Protection Program, Restaurant Revitalization Fund or Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

The bill will be discussed in the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday afternoon. Newton said they hope to pass it through the Senate in the next few weeks. It could then just end up part of the budget if not also passed by the House and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

