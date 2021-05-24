Two Marines charged in hit-and-run that hurt two inside tent

Two Camp Lejeune Marines have been charged after deputies said their pickup truck hit a tent with two people inside, a sheriff's office said.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call Friday night from an area of the Croatan National Forest, WITN reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Navy corpsman and a civilian had been camping in the tent when it was hit by a truck that did not stop. Authorities said the man and the woman inside the tent were taken to an area hospital, but are expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office charged Alfredo Morales and Johnathon Chicas with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Their status couldn't be determined on Monday.