Mule and goat — roommates near Outer Banks — split up after one ‘terrorized’ the other

A 2020 screen grab from a Corolla Wild Horse Fund’s Facebook page shows Raymond and Sonny together on a farm near North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The two have since stopped living in the same pasture after Sonny “terrorized” Raymond. Screengrab from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund Facebook page

Raymond the mule and Sonny the goat have gone their separate ways.

The two had been pasture mates on a farm near North Carolina’s Outer Banks after the Corolla Wild Horse Fund thought they would get along. Sonny was “terrorizing” the horses he was living with and needed a new home, and Raymond — a stubborn, “tough” mule who once ran with wild horses on the Outer Banks — seemed like a good fit.

At first, the two got along well and even became friends. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said at the time it seemed like Raymond had “actually met his match.”

But after more than a year of living together — things turned sour.

Sonny “terrorized” Raymond to the point where Raymond wouldn’t eat because “he was so scared of him,” the CWHF wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

“Hard to believe, we know,” the group wrote. “But Raymond is really one of the most sensitive, non-confrontational animals on the farm. A crazy goat for a roommate was not his idea of a relaxing retirement.”

Raymond was famous for being the only mule living with a herd of wild horses and once roamed freely on the barrier islands. But in 2019, rescuers had no choice but to move him to a rehabilitation farm.

His and Sonny’s split turned out to be for the best as the two are “so much happier apart.”

Sonny is living on a different farm with another goat, a miniature horse, a donkey, a mustang and two sheep that have turned out to be “the family that Sonny had been waiting for,” the CWHF wrote.

“Now everyone is happy, Sonny is still part of the CWHF extended family, and has a wonderful forever home! And Raymond hasn’t missed a meal since Sonny left,” the group wrote.