N.C. man charged with murder after dismembered body found

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder days after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a residential driveway.

News outlets report that Willie Lee Langston, 29, of La Grange was arrested Friday by Goldsboro Police.

Langston is being held without bond at Wayne County Detention Center.

Police said charges against additional suspects are possible.

The body of a woman in her 30s, whose identity was not released, was found dumped in a man's driveway on Monday. Police believe the slaying occurred elsewhere and the body was later dumped in the driveway.

Earlier in the week police had released a photo of a car they believed was connected to the case. Police said Langston was arrested Friday after he came to the police about his vehicle being seized earlier in the day.