North Carolina
Lottery winner had ‘hard start to the year’ — but NC jackpot prize will ‘fix it up’
A recent jackpot lottery win was perfect timing for a North Carolina man.
William Millaway of Winston-Salem bought a $5 Rockin’ Bingo Fast Play lottery ticket from a Harris Teeter and ended up winning a $288,925 top prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Millaway claimed his prize Friday in Raleigh and took home $204,416 after taxes.
He told lottery officials the win is “coming at a really good time.”
“I had a hard start to the year,” Millaway told lottery officials. “This will fix it up some.”
Fast Play tickets have a rolling jackpot that increases with each ticket sale until the prize is won, the lottery says. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rockin’ Bingo top prize was $56,069.
The odds of winning a jackpot on Fast Play tickets are 1 in 240,000.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
When gambling is more than a game
Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
Comments