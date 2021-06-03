NC Senate denies appointment of Cooper’s environmental secretary

The N.C. Senate voted Thursday to reject the appointment of Dionne Delli-Gatti as the secretary of North Carolina’s environmental regulatory agency.

Thursday’s vote marks the first time that the Republican-led Senate has denied the approval of one of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries since creating the approval process at the beginning of Cooper’s first term. The final vote was 26-20.

Cooper nominated Delli-Gatti to head the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality in February, after then-Secretary Michael Regan left to serve as Administrator of the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency.

During a meeting of the Senate’s Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee on Wednesday, Sen. Paul Newton made a motion to deny Delli-Gatti’s confirmation. Newton, a Republican from Cabarrus County, cited concerns about Delli-Gatti’s knowledge of the Administration’s stance on natural gas development and a permit for the proposed MVP Southgate pipeline that would run from Virginia into North Carolina.

Delli-Gatti attended both Wednesday’s committee meeting and Thursday’s vote in the Senate.

After Wednesday’s committee meeting, numerous environmental groups released statements supporting Delli-Gatti’s nomination. Both Duke Energy and Dominion also released statements saying that they also were in favor of her confirmation.