Durham Bulls pitcher’s status is ‘positive’ Friday after he was hit in head by baseball

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro tries to avoid a line drive hit Thursday night, June 3, 2021. The ball hit in the head and he is listed in “stable condition” Friday morning. WRAL

Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro showed “positive” signs in his recovery on Friday at Duke University Hospital, one day after being hit in the head by a line drive.

The baseball community held its collective breath late Thursday as the 26-year-old player remained under doctors’ care, having been carted off the field by a stretcher at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tributes and prayers flooded Twitter from minor-league teams across the country: the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Buffalo Bisons, the Memphis Redbirds.

Former big-league pitcher Luis Tiant, who played mostly for the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, tweeted: “A horrible thing to watch, wishing for a full healthy recovery.”

“The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition,” the Bulls said in a statement Friday. “We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”

Captured on video and witnessed by fans, Zombro’s injury also sparked calls for upgraded safety measures from Major League Baseball. While protective helmets are mandatory for professional batters, only a few pitchers wear what protective head gear is available on the mound, according to ESPN.

“If what you say is true, then I feel like the baseball powers-that-be might begin to seriously consider head protection for the pitchers,” tweeted fan Amy Anistik-Bartus. “Watching this in person last night at The DBAP live and in real time was horrific. And now what Tyler is going through is heartbreaking.”

Often called “comebackers,” balls hit directly at pitchers pose a special risk to players standing only 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate.

Major and minor league teams have extended netting to protect fans who have been injured, and in at least one case filed suit. Some players now favor “C-flap” helmets designed to protect the jaw.

But fewer safeguards shield those facing directly into a batted ball.

Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina missed a month of play with the Baltimore Orioles in 1998 after getting hit with a line drive.

“It was mentally getting over the fear that every ball I threw, every ball that someone made contact with, was not coming back at me,” he said, according to ESPN.