NC student gets his diploma after dispute with school over Mexican flag at graduation

An Asheboro High School student received his diploma Monday, four days after school officials had denied it because he wore a Mexican flag over his graduation robe during the commencement.

Advocates and family members publicly called for more racially inclusive rules outside the Randolph County school on Monday, vowing to continue their fight beyond this victory.

“I’m grateful I got what I deserved,” said Lopez, speaking at a news conference after meeting with Principal Penny Crooks. “It’s not just my diploma. It’s everybody’s — the community that was with me and had my back.”

His mother, Margarita Lopez, praised Crooks for agreeing to meet with students and their families and to talk over how to prevent future strife.

“As parents, we are so proud he has taken on the honor and pride of where he comes from,” said Lopez, his mother, speaking through a translator. “We believe that any student, wherever they’re from, has a right to express themselves.”

At Thursday’s ceremony, Lopez walked to the stage with his flag pinned around his shoulders. When he arrived, the video shows him held up by school officials as he unsuccessfully tries to remove the flag. He left the stage to cheers and fist bumps from other academic officials leading the ceremony.

Asheboro City Schools released a statement saying flags of any kind violate its dress code policy, which is shared with students in advance.

The district has allowed students to decorate their mortarboards as an exception. Widely shared video from Thursday’s ceremony shows many in the crowd wore flag-related decorations on their caps.

At the news conference in Asheboro on Monday, the executive director for Latinx group Siembra NC said Lopez was told to call his parents after the incident. They met Principal Penny Crooks in her office, and she declined to let them take the diploma.

Four police officers then escorted the family from the school in a “humiliating” finish to the ceremony, said Kelly Morales with Siembra NC.

“These are the incidents that we have to live with every day,” Morales said.

The district’s explanation, posted on Facebook Friday, generated national headlines and drew sharp criticism, including calls to fire Crooks.

Both family and advocates for Lopez pleaded with supporters not to harass the principal or any other school officials, calling for a peaceful resolution.

Chip Foust, head of the Randolph County NAACP, said stifling Lopez’ display echoes statewide attempts to suppress the minority vote. He said he is encouraged by dialogue with school officials, and the two sides seem close together.

“Your voice will be heard,” Foust said. “You will not be silenced.”