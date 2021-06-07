21-year-old drowns in NC lake as deputy rushes to save him in murky water, sheriff says

A 21-year-old man drowned Sunday after witnesses said he fell off a float and into a lake in North Carolina, according to law enforcement.

The man — whose name has not been released — was pronounced dead on the scene, The Lexington Dispatch reported, citing a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call to High Rock Lake just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

High Rock Lake is about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.

WGHP reported the man fell off a float and didn’t resurface. A deputy working the Buddle Creek boat access and swim area at the lake tried to rescue him but couldn’t find him in the murky water.

Several rescuers responded to the scene, including the Southmont Fire Department, Davidson County EMS and Davidson County Rescue Squad personnel, WXII reported.

While searching the water with SONAR, the man’s body surfaced about 15 feet from the shoreline in 5 feet of water, according to the TV station. Medical personnel reportedly performed “live saving measures” but the victim couldn’t be revived.