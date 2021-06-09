Ex-teacher pleads guilty to taking indecent liberties

A former teacher at a Winston-Salem charter school pleaded guilty Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Tyrus Cromartie, 27, was sentenced to 10 to 12 months in prison with an additional 10 to 12 months suspended. He must register as a sex offender for the next 30 years and cannot be alone with a minor child without supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said the former Quality Education Academy math teacher tried to get two students, aged 13 and 14 at the time, to have sex with him. They never met, Chavious said, but Cromartie sent the girls text messages suggesting possible meeting times and telling them to delete messages. The girls told police that they stopped responding to Cromartie’s messages when they became inappropriate, she said.

Cromartie continued working at the academy even after police notified the school about the investigation, Chavious said. A woman who answered a Journal reporter's call to the academy Tuesday, repeatedly that she was not at liberty to discuss Cromartie.

Harold Eustache, Cromartie’s attorney, said his client was fully cooperative and has met with a counselor.