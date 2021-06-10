North Carolina

Stunned woman wins top NC lottery jackpot while in car. ‘I just stopped and sat there’

A North Carolina woman said she plans to take a vacation and pay off her house after winning a top lottery prize.
A North Carolina woman said she plans to take a vacation and pay off her house after winning a top lottery prize. North Carolina Education Lottery

A North Carolina woman is “still in shock” after winning a jackpot lottery prize.

Jennifer Raynor bought a $5 Double Cash Doubler scratch-off ticket from a Speedway gas station on N.C. 41 in Wallace and played the ticket while in her car, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

She told lottery officials she “just stopped and sat there” when she saw she won a $200,000 top prize.

“I re-read the instructions to make sure I was seeing it correctly, because I didn’t believe it,” she told officials.

Raynor claimed her prize Wednesday in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she plans to use the money to take a vacation and pay off her house.

The Double Cash Doubler game launched in April with six top prizes of $200,000, the lottery says. After Raynor’s win, one remains.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

When gambling is more than a game

Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service