North Carolina man fatally shot by police, but no one’s said why

Police fatally shot a man in Bessemer City on Wednesday morning, multiple media outlets reported.

The man was killed near a home on North 12th Street near West Iowa Avenue, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

No officers were hurt, the station reported, citing Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis.

The man was shot after running from police who went to serve warrants at a home on nearby Sunset Lane, the Gaston Gazette reported, citing Gaston County Police Chief Joe Ramey.

The man died at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, according to the Gazette.

Gaston County EMS responded to the call at about 8:30 a.m., WSOC reported.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the shooting, according to WSOC.

Police released no other details by late Wednesday afternoon, including the name of the man who was fatally shot, the names of the officers involved in the shooting and why they believe the man was shot.