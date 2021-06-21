North Carolina woman among four charged in mother’s death

Four people have been arrested in the shooting death of a young mother, including a woman who investigators say was involved in disposing of evidence, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release that Mackenzie Andrews, 21, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Andrews was arrested at her home on Friday, and is jailed on a $750,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.

Andrews is the girlfriend of Shaquille Pittman, 20, who along with Ja'keis Wiggins, 20, is also accused in the case, the sheriff's office said. Pittman is charged with first-degree murder, and both he and Wiggins are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

In January, the sheriff’s office filed multiple charges against Tyquavious Cummings, including first-degree murder. Authorities said Marshayla Pasley was killed when her mobile home outside of Greenville was riddled with gunfire on Jan. 13. Pasley’s 3-year-old son was wounded, and the child’s father escaped injury, news outlets reported.