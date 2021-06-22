J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh next year after a two-year hiatus

J. Cole performs at the Dreamville Music Festival at Raleigh, N.C.’s Dix Park Saturday, April 6, 2019. Cole’s Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh in April 2022. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

The hard-luck Dreamville Festival will return next year, in the latest sign that life is getting back to normal post-pandemic.

North Carolina rapper J. Cole announced on Twitter on Tuesday that his Dreamville Festival will be held in Raleigh in April 2022.

When the inaugural Dreamville Fest was planned for August 2018, Hurricane Florence washed it out, pushing it to the following spring. When it finally made it to the stages in Dix Park in April 2019, the festival was widely praised by concert goers and city officials as a hit event for Raleigh, completely selling out of its 40,000 tickets before the event.

That first Dreamville lineup featured some of hip-hop’s major acts, including top artists from North Carolina. Among the acts were J. Cole, Rapsody, Nelly, Big Sean, SZA, Teyana Taylor and others.

The Off-Season Tour. With @21savage and @morrayda1



Presale starting tomorrow. Tickets on sale Friday @ https://t.co/vxEarN5m4y



s e e . y o u . i n . a . f e w pic.twitter.com/FIwSfidLBP — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 22, 2021

The next year, Dreamville Festival was postponed and then ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dreamville joined Hopscotch and the World of Bluegrass festivals as major music events sidelined by the coronavirus.

Though specific dates for Dreamville 2022 weren’t announced, fans can sign up for announcements online.

Cole, who grew up in Fayetteville, is one of North Carolina’s most popular musical artists.

The Dreamville Festival takes its name from Cole’s Dreamville label and features a number of Dreamville’s artists.