Review all 1,000+ pages of documents about NC’s proposal to Apple here

The parcels of land purchased for the new Apple campus in the Research Triangle Park.

Here is a searchable file of all 1,000+ pages of documents released by the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina pertaining to the state’s attempt to lure Apple to the Research Triangle Park.

The News & Observer reviewed the documents and, among other things, found that:

After Apple announced that it had decided to build an expansion in Austin, Texas, North Carolina officials increased their incentive offer by at least $80 million.

Between 2018 and 2021, the number of jobs Apple was promising to create declined, but the average salary rose.

The final agreement between the state and Apple will pay the tech giant roughly $310,000 for each job it creates.

