State Highway Patrol: Mother, child killed in car crash

A mother and her 3-year-old child were killed in a collision on a North Carolina road, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said a car driven by Allison Faith Presley, 20, of Indian Trail, crossed the center line on N.C. Highway 16 on Wednesday and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

According to the patrol, Presley and her child died at the scene. The investigating trooper said it appears Presley fell asleep at the wheel, and added that the child’s car seat was improperly installed.

The patrol says the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital while a passenger had minor injuries.