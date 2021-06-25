Man charged in girlfriend’s death killed by US Marshals outside NC Walmart, feds say

A murder suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

U.S. Marshals fatally shot a murder suspect outside a Walmart store in North Carolina, officials said.

A task force was trying to apprehend the man on a warrant Thursday afternoon when he pulled a gun, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“The suspect produced a firearm, and the task force fired, striking the suspect,” officials said in a statement to McClatchy News.

No law enforcement agents were injured in the shooting in Whiteville, roughly 50 miles west of Wilmington. It happened outside a Walmart on Columbus Corners Drive, the Wilmington Star News and other media outlets reported.

The deceased man — identified as 54-year-old William Dean Hewett — had been “wanted in a connection with a murder investigation,” Columbus County district attorney Jon David said Thursday during a news conference, according to video from WECT.

Officials said arrest warrants were drawn for Hewett after his estranged girlfriend Brandy Lynn Price was found dead in Atkinson, a town in the southeastern part of the state.

“Pender County Sheriff’s Office detectives gathered evidence that lead to the murder charges against Hewett,” the department said Sunday in a Facebook post.

The warrants for Hewett were issued on June 20 and a description of his pickup truck was posted, noting that he “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Thursday’s shooting involved the U.S. Marshals and not Columbus County officers, David told reporters. He said he called for the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident and that his office is tasked with figuring out if the use of force was an appropriate response.

“The U.S. Marshals Service will also conduct an internal review after SBI completes its investigation,” that agency said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday.