North Carolina man arrested after assault, gun fired in Myrtle Beach

Police sirens. The Sun News file photo

Myrtle Beach police have one person in custody in connection to an assault in which a gun was fired.

Donovan Parker, 23, was taken into police custody Thursday in connection to an assault that happened about 11:30 a.m. Thursday near Ocean Boulevard, on 2402 N Kings Highway. That address is the site of an Exxon gas station.

Police say Parker, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, was involved in a fight with another person. When a bystander attempted to intervene, Parker took out a handgun and used it to hit the other person in the head, the Myrtle Beach Police Department stated in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.

At some point during the assault, Parker fired the gun in the air, police said. No one was shot.

The victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Myrtle Beach police Facebook post.

Parker is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department.