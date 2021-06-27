Prisoner found dead in cell at North Carolina jail

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a North Carolina jail.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead in her cell on Friday morning at the Robeson County Detention Center in Lumberton, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, whose name wasn't immediately released, had been arrested on Thursday on a warrant for failing to appear in court, the release said. Officers found her body when she didn't get out of bed for breakfast.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that the sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for more information.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the woman's death.