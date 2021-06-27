North Carolina

Divers searching lake for person who fell off pontoon boat

The Associated Press

CORNELIUS, N.C.

The search for a person who fell off a pontoon boat on a North Carolina lake and didn't resurface was expected to resume on Saturday.

Divers joined firefighters in searching for the person who went missing on Friday night, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Cornelius Fire Capt. EJ McCormick told WBTV that officials are asking visitors to avoid the area that they are searching.

“The problem we’re going to have today is it’s a nice weekend day with a lot of boat traffic," McCormick said.

Lake Norman is approximately 20 miles north of Charlotte.

