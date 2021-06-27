Infant boy and man, 21, killed in apartment fire

Authorities in North Carolina were investigating an apartment fire that killed a 10-month-old child and a 21-year-old man and critically injured an 18-year-old woman early Sunday.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anthony Lamont King, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at the Winston-Salem apartment, police said. The infant boy, whose name wasn't immediately released, died at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but police said foul play wasn't suspected.

Winston-Salem police detectives are investigating the deaths.

Police and firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.