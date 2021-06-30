UNC-Chapel Hill trustees could vote today to approve tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

UNC-Chapel Hill trustees will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss and vote on tenure for distinguished journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, which could bring a resolution to the national controversy that has ensued over her hire.

Hannah-Jones, who is a Black woman, was set to join the UNC-CH faculty Thursday as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. However, she and her legal team have said she will not begin the job without tenure.







The Board of Trustees has not offered Hannah-Jones tenure for that position, which previous Knight chairs at UNC-CH have received. The board could vote to do so at Wednesday’s meeting, which was triggered by UNC-CH Student Body President Lamar Richards making an official petition for a special meeting on this issue.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. and is expected to be in closed session, so there likely won’t be a public discussion or vote on the matter. The open portion will be streamed live online with instructions for viewing on the board’s website.

Protest planned





The Black Student Movement is organizing a protest at the meeting inside the Hill Ballroom at The Carolina Inn, saying trustees “will hear and respect our concerns as Black students.”

The university has been under fire for weeks as professional journalists, scholars and UNC-CH faculty, alumni and students have criticized the board’s failure to offer her tenure. They say race, politics and Hannah-Jones’s work on The 1619 Project are behind the board’s decisions. The project, which was published in The New York Times and won a Pulitzer Prize, reframes the country’s history by putting the legacy and history of Black Americans and slavery at the forefront.

The issue has prompted multiple campus protests, a threat of a federal discrimination lawsuit and statements of support from national and local organizations. It also underscores the feelings from Black faculty, staff and students who say the university does not value them or create a safe, inclusive environment for people of color.

About 200 demonstrators rally at UNC-Chapel Hill Friday, June 25, 2021 demanding trustees approve tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created The New York Times’ ”1619 Project,” which explores the legacy and history of Black Americans and slavery. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Nearly 500 UNC-CH faculty signed a letter sent to trustees Tuesday calling for the board to approve Hannah-Jones’s tenure appointment at the special meeting.

The letter details how this “intrusion of the Board” into faculty decisions like the tenure process “puts at risk the bedrock assumptions of academic freedom and free intellectual inquiry and integrity.“

It says the failure to grant Hannah-Jones tenure "exemplifies a cultural, political and racial climate that questions the scholarship, accomplishments, and personhood of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).







“BIPOC faculty and staff are now even more concerned about the university’s ability to address racial equity,” the letter says.

How Hannah-Jones came to UNC

Hannah-Jones was recruited by Dean Susan King and hired to join the journalism faculty this spring as the Knight Chair. The prestigious position is designed to bring successful industry professionals into academia as professors. In March, Hannah-Jones was offered a five-year, fixed term contract as a professor with a $180,000 salary and planned to keep her job at The New York Times.

Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist for The New York Times, where she focuses on racial injustice. She earned her master’s degree from UNC-CH and has spent nearly two decades as a reporter, including at The News & Observer. Hannah-Jones has earned several professional accolades, including a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” a Peabody Award and George Polk Award.

Nikole Hannah-Jones John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

She is best known for creating The 1619 Project, which has faced criticism from some historians and conservative politicians and the UNC-CH journalism school’s top donor. The Times published a clarification to Hannah-Jones’s piece while defending it. More than 150 scholars, historians and UNC-CH faculty have also supported Hannah-Jones and her work.

The project has also been debated in Congress and state legislatures as lawmakers discuss Critical Race Theory and how schools should teach about systemic racism and slavery.

And it’s been at the center of this controversy at UNC-CH.

University leaders have argued that the board never denied Hannah-Jones tenure because trustees never voted on the matter. Her tenure appointment, along with other candidates, was scheduled to be discussed at the January 2021 trustees meeting. But trustees never acted on it because trustee Chuck Duckett had questions about her candidacy, according to the university.

UNC-CH announced she was joining the UNC-CH faculty as a professor, with the option of being reviewed for tenure within five years.

After news of the issue spread in late May, the board received an official re-submission to consider Hannah-Jones’s tenure appointment. The decision has been in their control since.

This meeting is the first step trustees have taken to consider her tenure appointment, but it’s not guaranteed that the board will approve it at Wednesday’s meeting.