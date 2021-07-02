Four charged in North Carolina basketball player’s death

Three men have been arrested and a fourth man is being sought in the shooting death of a North Carolina high school basketball player, police said.

Garner police said in a news release that Courvoisier Massey, 19, and DCario Nelums, 21, both of Durham, are charged with murder in the death of Messiah Pitt, a Raleigh Wakefield High School basketball player who had just completed his junior year. Federal authorities assisted in Massey’s arrest in Maryland, and he awaits extradition back to North Carolina, the news release said. Local law enforcement agencies located Nelums, who was arrested in Durham.

Two other Durham men, Juwan Ra’Se Blue, 19, and Donnavan Darnell Holland-Terry, 20, face charges of accessory after the fact to murder in Pitt’s death. Holland-Terry is jailed on a $100,000 bond while Blue remains at large. It's not known if any of the men in custody have attorneys.

According to police, Pitt was shot and killed after midnight June 19 at a graduation party in Garner. Investigators say Pitt was not believed to be the intended target of the gunfire, which erupted as party goers were walking back to their cars.