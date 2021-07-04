North Carolina

Discarded fireworks start blaze that damages 2 homes

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Fire officials in North Carolina say improperly discarded fireworks started a blaze that displaced the occupants of two homes and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire on the city's northwest side around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, news outletsreport. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the two neighboring homes.

An EMS agency told TV station WSOC 13 people were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation but no one was taken to a hospital.

The fire department tweeted that the American Red Cross was assisting the 11 occupants and that the damage estimate was $80,000.

