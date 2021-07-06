‘Armed and dangerous’ inmate mistakenly freed from NC jail after posing as jail mate

A North Carolina inmate considered “armed and dangerous” was mistakenly freed late last week when he responded to the name of another inmate who was scheduled for release, authorities said Tuesday.

The Burke County Jail inmate, 27-year-old Vance Edward Hinson Jr. of Morganton, remained on the loose until Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities reported finding him in the attic of a home in the 5900 block of Jenkins Road in Morganton. He didn’t resist when he was caught, sheriff’s officials said.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Sheriff Steve Whisenant urged “any citizen who may see Hinson to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.”

Late Friday, about an hour after Hinson’s release by a detention officer, jailers realized the mix-up and notified their supervisors, Whisenant said. The officer “violated jail protocols” in freeing Hinson, the sheriff said.

“A message was sent to all law enforcement agencies within a 100-mile radius of Burke County” on Friday, the sheriff said. . Investigators also searched places they learned Hinson may have been headed, he said.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t said if Hinson had ties to the home in which he was found.

Hinson wore a black T-shirt and white swimming trunks with prints of cactus when he walked from the jail, according to the sheriff.

“Information was received that he changed clothes shortly after leaving the jail,” according to the sheriff’s post.

Hinson was in the jail on charges of failure to appear, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and for a probation violation, jail records show.

On Monday, an arrest warrant charging Hinson with felony escape was issued, and the Sheriff’s Office called in the U.S. Marshals Service to help find him, the sheriff said.