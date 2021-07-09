Crazed fox on the loose after 3 residents attacked in an NC neighborhood

An apparently crazed fox remained on the loose Friday after biting three residents in a Union County neighborhood, authorities said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Facebook Thursday about the attacks around Medlin Road and Mullis Road, off U.S. 601 southeast of Monroe.

“We can not confirm if the animal has rabies due to the fox still being at large,” according to the post. “We want the community to be informed about this and make sure your pets are up to date on rabies vaccination.

“Also, keep a closer eye on your pets and give us a call at 704-283-2308 if your animal’s behavior changes from the norm.”

A fox will normally avoid humans, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

“Foxes are not dangerous to humans, except when they are rabid (which is very rare) or when they are captured and handled,” according to HumaneSociety.org. “Even then, a fox’s natural tendency is to flee rather than fight.

“Foxes may prey on small pets or livestock (such as rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens), so pets should be kept indoors or housed in sturdy structure,” Humane Society officials say on the website.

