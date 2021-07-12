Argument leads to shooting outside NC courthouse that leaves man injured, police say

North Carolina Judicial Branch

A shooting outside a North Carolina courthouse left a man with life-threatening injuries Monday morning, police said.

Officials say 35-year-old Travis Lee Webb of Lenoir approached a vehicle outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in the 200 block of North Main Street in Lenoir. Webb and Chad James Emke of Taylorsville, who was in the vehicle, began to argue, Lenoir police said in a statement. Emke, 48, drew a semi-automatic pistol and shot Webb twice in the upper body, police said.

First responders administered aid to Webb as court bailiffs arrested Emke, police said. It’s unclear what led to their argument.

Webb was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, and his condition is unknown, police said.

A 10-year-old child was in Emke’s vehicle but was not harmed. Emke had a scheduled court appearance Monday for custody-related issues, police said.

Emke faces a $500,000 secured bond on charges of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He and Webb knew each other, but authorities said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Lenoir Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir police at 828-757-2100.