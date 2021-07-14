Three arrested in nearly year-old North Carolina murder case

Three North Carolina men have been arrested in connection with a nearly year-old murder case, police in North Carolina said.

New Bern police, with help from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett and Tarvis Everett over two days last week, news outlets reported. Each man is 25 years old and are from Greenville. They're accused in the August 2020 murder of 29-year-old Matthew Small of New Bern.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight on Aug, 26, 2020, and found Small with an apparent apparent gunshot wound. He died at a local hospital, according to police.

The three men, who are related, are charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Peter Mack, the chief public defender for Craven, Carter and Pamlico counties, said Wednesday that it was too early to comment in their defense. Because there are three co-defendants, he said his office would defend one of them and appoint outside attorneys to represent the others, to avoid conflicts of interest. The men remain jailed without bond.