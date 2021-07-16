North Carolina man charged after woman’s body found at motel

A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body at a motel, police said.

Jacksonville police said Darwin Robinson Jr., 24, of Jacksonville was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and robbery, news outlets reported.

According to police, officers found the body of Miranda Irene Hullender, 35, late Monday afternoon in a room at a motel on Wilmington Highway in Jacksonville. Police said Robinson was identified as a suspect with help from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, but provided no additional details on what led the sheriff's office to him, or how the woman died.

Robinson is jailed without bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney. Police said the investigation into the woman's death is continuing.