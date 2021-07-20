NC Senate Republicans push for eliminating NCHSAA, starting new governing board

In a new bill revealed during a state Senate committee on Tuesday, the NCHSAA would no longer administer high school athletics in the state. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

North Carolina lawmakers’ scrutiny of the N.C. High School Athletic Association, which Republicans said previously needs more oversight, could result in an entirely new lineup of who governs high school sports.

In a new bill revealed during a state Senate committee on Tuesday, the NCHSAA would no longer administer high school athletics in the state. Instead, a 17-member commission would oversee prep athletics. The commission would set and enforce the rules as well as set the conferences, basically all the responsibilities that previously fell on the NCHSAA.

Sen. Todd Johnson, a Union County Republican, said that by the 2022-23 school year, athletics would be administered by the state board and a new athletics commission.

According to the mission statement on its website, the goal of the NCHSAA is “to provide governance and leadership for interscholastic athletic programs that support and enrich the educational experience of students.”

The NCHSAA was founded in 1913 by UNC professor Dr. Louis Round Wilson.

The current NCHSAA board is made up of principals, athletic directors and superintendents from across North Carolina.

In April, the Republican-majority chamber held a hearing to question the NCHSAA and oversight, and a separate bill would have required the NCHSAA to be audited by the State Auditor. The topic reappeared Tuesday in the Senate Education Committee meeting in the form of a substitute of a previous bill related to autism regulations, known as a gut-and-amend process.

The new version of House Bill 91, if it becomes law, would create the North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission. The commission would have 17 members, all who work in public schools as an athletic director, superintendent, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent, principal, assistant principal or a full-time employee who is also a coach.

The 17-member board would be appointed, with nine members by the governor, four by the General Assembly House speaker and four by the Senate president pro tempore. Terms last four years.

Its office and administration would be located in space run by the state’s Department of Administration, which is an Executive Branch cabinet agency, but would operate independently. According to the bill, the commission would also be audited by the State Auditor, which is a statewide elected position. Beth Wood is the current auditor.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Raleigh Democrat, asked if it was warranted to kill the association and replace it. He called it additional bureaucracy.

Johnson said that they’ve spent 22 months trying to “move the ball down the field” with NCHSAA. “Had we seen movement toward a shared goal of keeping that student athletic focus” they wouldn’t have needed the bill.

Chaudhuri called it a “death penalty” for NCHSAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

