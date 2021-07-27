COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC back over 1,000; CDC expected to tighten mask guidance

Shannon Costello, RN, a palliative care nurse at UNC Rex Hospital, talks with a COVID patient’s family via video FaceTime on a tablet Thursday, March 25, 2021. FaceTime sessions allow families to see patients in the unit, where visitors are not allowed. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina are back over 1,000 for the first time since May 8, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday, and the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has gone over 10% for the first time since Feb 1.

On Monday, according to the DHHS coronavirus dashboard, 1,031 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, up 77 from Sunday’s 954 people.

The positivity rate on Sunday, the latest day available, was 10.4%. It has increased daily since July 21 when 6.4% of total tests were positive. The positivity rate had fallen to under 2% in June but was last under 5% on July 15.

Health officials have said a rate of less than 5% is an indication that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing. A rate above 5% indicates that the virus is continuing to spread.

In response to the rising numbers across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to recommend Tuesday afternoon that even vaccinated people wear mask in public indoor settings in parts of the United States where COVID-19 is surging.

It was also expected to recommend that all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

It was unclear at midday if Gov. Roy Cooper was planning to tighten the state’s guidance on wearing masks.

“The more contagious delta variant that is spreading almost entirely among unvaccinated people is concerning,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said.

“The COVID-19 vaccines remain safe and effective in combating this virus, and they are the best weapon we have to fight the delta variant or other strains. Most all of the people getting sick and dying now are unvaccinated and that is why the governor is pulling out all the stops to get as many people as possible to get their shots.

“The governor and state health officials will review changes to CDC guidance and he strongly encourages schools and businesses to enact important safety precautions and unvaccinated people to wear masks until they get their shots.”

North Carolina reported 1,603 new cases on Thursday, up 202 from Monday’s daily increase of 1,401 new cases. The state has reported under 2,000 new daily cases for the last three days, following the 2,133 new daily cases reported Saturday.

NCDHHS told The News & Observer Friday that it had identified 4,659 breakthrough cases since the beginning of the pandemic as of July 8, including 321 hospitalizations and 61 deaths. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

“The increase in breakthrough cases is due to the current surge in cases and also includes potential breakthrough cases from earlier weeks that were not identified in previous analyses,” a spokesperson wrote.

Additionally, more than 94% of cases and deaths reported since May 6 were in people who were not fully vaccinated. People who are vaccinated and contract COVID-10 typically avoid serious illness or hospitalization, the spokesperson wrote.

In the Triangle, Wake County has had a total of 91,767 cases, Durham County has had 26,245 total cases, and Orange County has had 8,742.

Over the last two weeks, Wake County has reported 158 cases per 100,000 people, Durham 93 and Orange 69.

News & Observer reporters Lucille Sherman and Brian Murphy contributed to this story.