No new mask mandate for NC, except for some unvaccinated state employees, Cooper says

Some North Carolina state employees in Cabinet agencies will be required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks and be subject to regular testing for COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, the governor struck a grave and cautionary tone at a news conference. But he is not reinstating a statewide mask mandate, which was lifted in May, nor requiring mandates by county. However local municipalities can instill their own requirements, he said.

“As you will see, after months of low numbers, our trends have turned sharply in the wrong direction,” Copoer said. “I want to be clear about why: Unvaccinated people are driving this resurgence and getting themselves and other people sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance earlier this week to recommend that people in COVID-19 hotspots wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC also recommends universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Cooper said that North Carolina also is changing its own school guidance to align the CDC’s but would not be requiring, only strongly encouraging masks in all school levels.

The news conference comes as North Carolina reports over 3,200 new cases, the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since late February, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.

“This is a pandemic right now, of the unvaccinated. The virus will find them,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

People who are unvaccinated make up most all of our cases where people are getting sick and hospitalized, Cooper said.

“The Delta variant of COVID is even more contagious to those who are not vaccinated,” the governor said. “It doesn’t matter your age or race. If you are not vaccinated, you are at great risk.”

Thursday’s news conference comes a week after the governor said he planned to let the current executive order expire on Friday, which meant lifting statewide mask mandates in settings like schools, public transit, prisons, childcare and health care.

But Cohen emphasized that people should still follow the practices from the pandemic: wear a mask, wash hands and wait 6 feet apart. That means still wearing masks in health care settings and public transit.

“This moment requires action,” Cohen said.

New executive order

The employees affected by a new executive order include about 55,000 workers who report to Cooper, either directly or indirectly, in agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and Department of Administration.

They will have until Sept. 1 to comply with the new order. Cooper did not say what the consequences of not complying would be.

State workers under Council of State agencies, which includes the treasurer’s office, Department of Public Instruction and attorney general, are not subject to the new vaccine verification order by Cooper.

The governor also encouraged private employers to do the same as the Cabinet agencies — requiring verification of vaccination by employees or required masks and testing for those who are unvaccinated, at a minimum, he said.

The move mirrors what is happening at the federal government level, at putting restrictions on workers who are unvaccinated.

While Cooper’s new order does not require vaccinations for Cabinet agency employees, other public and private jobs are starting to require vaccinations.

Earlier this week, workers and volunteers at all state-run health care facilities were told be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, The N&O previously reported. Duke and UNC hospitals also recently started requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

Urge for vaccinations

Fifty-seven percent of North Carolinians 18 years or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 61% who have received at least one dose. Both are lower than the national average; 60.2% of Americans 18 or older are fully vaccinated, and 69.3% have received at least one dose.

Cooper and Cohen encouraged those that are vaccinated to convince their unvaccinated family and friends to get the shot.

“You may be the most important messenger we have,” Cooper said.

As of Thursday, just 26% of school-age children 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations are available for free for everyone age 12 and older.

On July 21, Cooper said school districts would be able to make their own mask decisions, though he and Cohen strongly urged them to follow what was then N.C. DHHS’ latest rules requiring masks in elementary and middle schools for everyone, and in high schools for those unvaccinated.

But Thursday, Cooper said the state will now comply with the federal recommendations, but it’s ultimately up to local school districts to decide what to require.

Cooper said school districts who have voted recently to make masks optional should reconsider that decision with an eye on the local data about coronavirus cases in their districts.

“Look at this again,” Cooper said. “Look at where the numbers are in your county, and the danger your students could face.”

Political pushback

Cooper is a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled General Assembly has pushed back against many of his orders over the past year and four months of the pandemic. North Carolina has been under a state of emergency since March 2020, when the pandemic first reached the state.

Cooper told reporters last week that he plans to continue to keep the state of emergency in place. The state of emergency gives some flexibility to DHHS’ COVID-19 response.

Republicans balked at previous restrictions on businesses — all of which were lifted earlier this year — and the statewide mask mandate, also since lifted. Cooper lifted the statewide mask mandate in May after the CDC changed its guidance.

Senate leader Phil Berger told The N&O last week that mandating vaccinations at schools would be “problematic” while vaccines are listed as emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, which has yet to give final approval.

The state reported 3,268 new cases Thursday, up 635 from Wednesday’s 2,633 new cases. The News & Observer reported Wednesday that average new daily cases have gone up sixfold in the last month due to the spread of the delta variant — a more transmissible form of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 — largely among people who have not been vaccinated.

The positivity rate on Tuesday, the last data available, was 9.3%. Health officials have said a rate of less than 5% is an indication that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing.

There are 1,141 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in North Carolina, per the dashboard. Of these, 274 people — or 24% — are adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

Leah Boyd contributed to this story.