Charlotte university to forgive about $300,000 in student debt caused by COVID pandemic

Johnson C. Smith University says it will forgive about $300,000 in student debts. Observer file photo

Johnson C. Smith University said it will pay off all outstanding balances for students enrolled between March 2020 and June 2021, joining a growing number of universities offering pandemic-related debt relief.

About $300,000 in debts will be canceled, Charlotte’s only historically Black university announced Thursday. JCSU has around 1,500 students enrolled, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Pfeiffer University, a private school in Misenheimer, also announced Thursday that it would eliminate $425,000 in student debts.

Earlier this month, Livingstone College, an HBCU in Salisbury, said it would forgive more than $2.8 million in debt for students who attended during the 2021 spring semester.

N.C. Central University in Durham has cleared more than $10 million in student debt, using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help a fourth of the student population, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported Friday.

Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been particularly generous with this kind of funding, with over 20 such institutions so far offering pandemic-related debt forgiveness, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. These colleges and universities include South Carolina State University, Delaware State University and Ohio’s Wilberforce University, according to Forbes.

Many of these programs, including the one at JCSU, are possible because of the federal CARES Act. The funds also provided all returning JCSU students with direct relief last fall: $2,500 for returning students, and $2,000 for new students, according to the university.

Funding from the CARES Act, as well as alumni and donors, has allowed the university to provide its students with nearly $6.5 million since the start of the pandemic, the school said.